Rishab Shetty's fanboy moment with Mohanlal!

Rishab Shetty stands as one of the most revered and versatile personalities in Indian Cinema. Known for his stellar performance in the blockbuster Kantara, Rishab is currently busy with the prequel. The star has fully immersed himself in the project and is leaving no stone unturned to provide a cinematic spectacle for the fans.

Recently, Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty had the opportunity to meet the acclaimed actor Mohanlal, a titan of Malayalam cinema with an illustrious career spanning decades.

Taking to social media, Rishab Shetty shared the pictures with Malayalam legend Mohanlal and captioned, "An honour and a pleasure to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir!" (sic)