Rishab Shetty's fanboy moment with Mohanlal!

Rishab Shetty stands as one of the most revered and versatile personalities in Indian Cinema. Known for his stellar performance in the blockbuster Kantara, Rishab is currently busy with the prequel. The star has fully immersed himself in the project and is leaving no stone unturned to provide a cinematic spectacle for the fans.
Recently, Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty had the opportunity to meet the acclaimed actor Mohanlal, a titan of Malayalam cinema with an illustrious career spanning decades.
Taking to social media, Rishab Shetty shared the pictures with Malayalam legend Mohanlal and captioned, "An honour and a pleasure to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir!" (sic)
The heartening encounter did not go unnoticed by fans, who flooded the comment section and expressed their admiration for both actors. Netizens hailied the duo and called them, "Two passionate actors".
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty is busy on the prequel of Hombale Films Kantara: Chapter 1. Ever since the announcement teaser has been out it has left everyone stunned with the look of Rishab and following the success of Kantara A Legend, he is set to take the audiences on divine experience like never before. The film is in its shooting stage and besides this, he is in discussion for a film with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker.
(Published 18 April 2024, 10:13 IST)