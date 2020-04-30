Rishi Kapoor no more: 5 times ‘Chintuji’ ruled social media with his bold tweets

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Thursday, was one of the most outspoken stars in the Hindi film industry. The powerhouse performer was quite active on Twitter and rarely hesitated to comment on burning issues. Here is a look at five times ‘Chintuji’ ruffled a few feathers but won several hearts by being himself.

Rishi supports COVID warriors

The government of India recently imposed a lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in India. Following this, reports of policemen and other COVID warriors being attacked began doing the rounds much to the shock of everyone concerned. Reacting to the unfortunate situation, the Bobby star had urged people of all faiths to respect frontliners and stay united amid the coronavirus crisis.

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

A warning for the industry?

A couple of years ago, Rishi became the talk of the town when he lashed out at a section of the industry for failing to attend actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna’s funeral. Most fans praised him for taking a standing against his fraternity and proving that he was in a league of his own.

Shameful. Not ONE actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Rishi did not support the beef ban

Reacting to the beef ban controversy of 2015, Rishi had said that it is not fair to link food with religion and calling himself a ‘beef eating Hindu’. He had added that it is possible to comment on one’s relationship with god based on his or her dietary preferences.

I am angry. Why do you equate food with religion?? I am a beef eating Hindu. Does that mean I am less God fearing then a non eater? Think!! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 15, 2015

For the love of the sport

A cricket enthusiast, Rishi once requested the authorities to allow Pakistani players to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and indicated that the world of sports knows no boundaries.

IPL. You got world players. Afghanistan makes debut. My plea is please consider Pakistani players.Phir match hoga! Hum bade log hain.Please! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 4, 2017

‘Chintuji’ liked making fun of himself

The reel Rauf Lala was someone who never shied away from making fun of himself and his ‘old habits’. He once tweeted that he is an occasional drinker but the ‘occasion’ comes regularly, implying that he enjoyed having his fill.