Rishi Kapoor no more: 5 times ‘Chintuji’ ruled social media with his bold tweets

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2020, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 17:39 ist
Rishi Kapoorr was one of the biggest names in Bollywood. (Credit: File photo)

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Thursday, was one of the most outspoken stars in the Hindi film industry. The powerhouse performer was quite active on Twitter and rarely hesitated to comment on burning issues.  Here is a look at five times ‘Chintuji’ ruffled a few feathers but won several hearts by being himself.

Rishi supports COVID warriors

 

The government of India recently imposed a lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in India. Following this, reports of policemen and other COVID warriors being attacked began doing the rounds much to the shock of everyone concerned. Reacting to the unfortunate situation, the Bobby star had urged people of all faiths to respect frontliners and stay united amid the coronavirus crisis.

 

 

A warning for the industry?

A couple of years ago, Rishi became the talk of the town when he lashed out at a section of the industry for failing to attend actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna’s funeral.  Most fans praised him for taking a standing against his fraternity and proving that he was in a league of his own.

Rishi did not support the beef ban

Reacting to the beef ban controversy of 2015, Rishi had said that it is not fair to link food with religion and calling himself a ‘beef eating Hindu’. He had added that it is possible to comment on one’s relationship with god based on his or her dietary preferences.

 

 

For the love of the sport

A cricket enthusiast, Rishi once requested the authorities to allow Pakistani players to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and indicated that the world of sports knows no boundaries.

‘Chintuji’ liked making fun  of himself

The reel Rauf Lala was someone who never shied away from making fun of himself and his ‘old habits’. He once tweeted that he is an occasional drinker but the ‘occasion’ comes regularly, implying that he enjoyed having his fill.

