Roald Dahl's stories get an Anderson touch

Henry Sugar is a short movie about a do-gooder with a second sight. The films play out both like an audio storybook and a play where background props are changed at a steady clip by stagehands, who sometimes even drag the actors to position them correctly! The actors turn to the camera and utter "I said" after their dialogues, delivering the prose with exacting faithfulness to the original Dahl text. You would think the audience would be disoriented, but no! This quirkiness is so Dahl and so Anderson and so well done that it keeps you glued to the screen in a way you wouldn't imagine. An inventive hat tip this, to an author in whose stories one can never predict who will win and who will end up terrorised.