Robert Downey Jr: The master of subtle acting

Prior to hitting the jackpot with the first ‘Iron Man’ instalment in 2008, RDJ spent more than 25 years balancing a personal decline and an acting career that brimmed with several spurts of magic. He was the supporting actor in notable comedy titles of the 1980s such as ‘Weird Science’, ‘Back to School’ and ‘Johnny Be Good’ and also dabbled in more ‘serious’ and testing roles in films like ‘Less Than Zero’ and ‘True Believer’. He would double down the following decade and score more notable titles, but not without simultaneously spiralling into darkness with drug addiction.