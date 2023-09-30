Rohit Saraf celebrates a year of 'Vikram Vedha'

A year has passed since Rohit Saraf portrayed the role of Shatak, the adored younger brother of Vedha, in the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil crime thriller, Vikram Vedha.

His portrayal alongside Hrithik Roshan as Vedha resonated deeply with both audiences and critics. Helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, the film, featuring stellar performances from Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan as the titular characters, not only introduced a fresh perspective to Bollywood but also showcased the brilliance of the entire cast.

Rohit Saraf took to his social media account to pen a heartfelt note on Vikram Vedha's one-year completion.