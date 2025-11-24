<p>Filmmaker<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rakesh%20rohasn"> Rakesh Roshan</a>, along with his wife Pinkie Roshan, has purchased five commercial units in Andheri East area of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mumbai">Mumbai</a>, for Rs. 19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace <a href="http://squareyards.com/">squareyards.com</a> on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) <a href="https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in/">https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in</a>. </p><p>All transactions were registered in November 2025 and took place within the same building, Vaidya West World One Aeropolis, SquareYards said in a statement. </p>.I felt sad and restless: Rakesh Roshan on his father’s neglected legacy.<p>Andheri East, one of Mumbai’s most prominent commercial and residential hubs, enjoys excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, JVLR, Andheri railway station, and the Mumbai Metro, offering seamless access to key business districts such as BKC, Powai, Goregaon, and Vile Parle. The locality hosts a dense cluster of corporate parks, IT hubs, five-star hotels, and industrial estates, making it a preferred destination for professionals and enterprises alike.</p>