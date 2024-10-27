Home
Salman Khan to perform at 'Da-bangg The Tour - Reloaded' in Dubai

Besides Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, and Aastha Gill will also perform at the event.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 09:56 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 09:56 IST
