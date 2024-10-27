Salman Khan to perform at 'Da-bangg The Tour - Reloaded' in Dubai

<p>New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday announced that he is set to perform at the "Da-bangg The Tour - Reloaded" in Dubai on December 7.</p>.<p>Besides Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, and Aastha Gill will also perform at the event.</p>.<p>The actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film "<em>Sikandar</em>", shared the announcement on his official X page.</p>.Diljit Dosanjh shares pictures from first Delhi show from 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024'.<p>"DUBAI get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR - RELOADED on 7th December 2024 #SonakshiSinha @Asli_Jacqueline @DishPatani @tamannaahspeaks @PDdancing @ManishPaul03 @WhoSunilGrover @GillAastha @patel_jordy @theJAEvents @SohailKhan #AdilJagmagia #SohailKhanEntertainment," Khan wrote on the microblogging site.</p>.<p>According to the poster shared by the actor, the event is billed as "4+ hours of non-stop dance, music, fun, laughter & party." It will be held at the Dubai Harbour.</p>.<p>The announcement comes days after the Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur in relation to a threat message to Khan.</p>.<p>A threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline last week, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation.</p>.<p>Khan earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April. A few months ago, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan, leading to security enhancement for the actor.</p>.<p>NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was gunned down on October 12, may have been targeted by Bishnoi because of his proximity to Khan, according to police.</p>.<p>The actor currently serves as the host on the reality TV series "<em>Bigg Boss 18</em>".</p>