<p>Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, fondly known as "Bhai", is one of the most bankable stars in the industry, with his films consistently earning over Rs 100 crore at the box office. Each of his movies has not only captured the hearts of millions but also ruled the box office. Despite average reviews, his recent outing, <em>Sikandar</em>, managed to collect over Rs 100 crore.</p><p>Now, in an exciting move, the makers of <em>Ek Tha Tiger</em> are planning to re-release the movie in theaters for a new generation of fans. <em>Ek Tha Tiger</em> became an all-time blockbuster, cementing his status as a top action hero in 2012. </p>.<p>The movie recently earned a rare international honour by being featured at the International Spy Museum in Washington DC, where it is now showcased alongside legendary spy franchises such as <em>James Bond</em> and <em>Mission Impossible</em>.</p><p>If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan as Tiger is all set to scorch the silver screen once again with the re-release of <em>Ek Tha Tiger</em>. Salman fans will once again witness the action, thrill and magic he created as Tiger on the big screen once again.</p><p>The movie, one of the biggest blockbusters of 2012, is the first film in the YRF Spy Universe, and it introduced India to its most charming spy, Tiger, played by Salman Khan, and laid the foundation for the one-of-its-kind Spy Universe. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film starred Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Girish Karnad and Gavie Chahal in key roles.</p><p>On the professional front, Salman Khan is running busy with his packed lineup. He is juggling between hosting Bigg Boss 19 and shooting for the much-awaited war drama, <em>Battle of Galwan</em>.</p>.<p>The movie has already set the internet talking and generated intrigue amongst the audience ever since the first look was out. Buzz also has it that Salman might join hands with Kabir Khan once again for <em>Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2</em>, an announcement everyone is eagerly waiting for.</p>