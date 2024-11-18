Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Salman loved it, SRK didn't believe in the film: Rakesh Roshan 'Karan Arjun' re-release

Roshan said one tries to be sincere to the story but how the film performs at the box office depends on the 'chemistry between the audience and the movie'.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 15:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 15:50 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanShah Rukh KhanbollywoodIndian CinemaRakesh Roshan

Follow us on :

Follow Us