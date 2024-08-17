Samarjit impresses with dance moves and action stunts

Gowri Kannada (Theatres)
2024
Director: Indrajit Lankesh
Cast:Samarjit Lankesh, Saanya Iyer, Manasi Sampath, Maithreya Sihi, Kahi Chandru
Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, 'Gowri' serves as a launchpad for his son Samarjit Lankesh's acting career. The film bears all the hallmarks of his signature style. It has no connection to the late Gauri Lankesh, journalist and Indrajit's sister, who was assassinated seven years ago.
The narrative centres around Gowri, aka Gowrishankar (Samarjit), a young boy hailing from a humble village, who harbours a passion for singing despite being hearing-impaired. His dreams clash with his father's expectations, a folk singer who wants him to follow in the family's footsteps and sing for alms.
Another important character is Samanta (Saanya Iyer), a young girl who faces a fair share of adversities. She sets out to form a music band comprising individuals with physical disabilities This leads her to Gowri. The rest of the story reveals the triumphs and tribulations of this unlikely duo.
The narrative is peppered with antagonists, thrilling action sequences, and special appearances by celebrities like Ricky Kej, Chandan Shetty, Priyanka Upendra, Vasundhara Das, and Loose Mada Yogi, ensuring an entertaining ride for the audience.
The poetic dialogue, cleverly injecting humour and wit into the story, draws attention. The director opts for a straightforward and family-friendly approach.
With his impressive dance moves, daring action stunts, nuanced body language, and convincing dialogue delivery, Samarjit exhibits a level of skill and versatility reminiscent of seasoned actors.
An action sequence, featuring bikes and wheelies, bears a striking resemblance to a song from the classic film 'Premaloka'. Similarly, a song in the film seems to draw inspiration from the iconic number in the movie 'Jogi'.
Overall music falls short of leaving a lasting impression. The camera work, despite capturing stunning locations, is average. One notable inconsistency is the portrayal of the protagonist's hearing impairment; he somehow manages to hear conversations in several scenes, which defies logical explanation.
Published 16 August 2024, 21:08 IST