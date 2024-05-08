Sangeeth Sivan, director of ‘Yodha’, passes away at 65

Renowned filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan passed away at the age of 65.

With heavy hearts, fans, colleagues, and admirers bid farewell to a luminary whose creative genius and cinematic vision left an indelible mark on the hearts of cinema lovers.

As per reports, the filmmaker breathed his last while undergoing a treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come.

Sangeeth Sivan is best known for his work in Malayalam and Hindi film industries.

Riteish Deshmukh, who worked with Sangeeth in movies like Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money, took to X to share a heartfelt message and wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can’t thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory…. (sic)"