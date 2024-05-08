Sangeeth Sivan, director of ‘Yodha’, passes away at 65

Renowned filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan passed away at the age of 65.
With heavy hearts, fans, colleagues, and admirers bid farewell to a luminary whose creative genius and cinematic vision left an indelible mark on the hearts of cinema lovers.
As per reports, the filmmaker breathed his last while undergoing a treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come.
Sangeeth Sivan is best known for his work in Malayalam and Hindi film industries.
Riteish Deshmukh, who worked with Sangeeth in movies like Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money, took to X to share a heartfelt message and wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can’t thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory…. (sic)"
Born with an innate passion for storytelling in Kerala, Sangeeth, the filmmaker's journey in the world of cinema began decades ago with script writing. Pursued his passion in cinema, Sangeeth moved to Mumbai. He tried his hand at script writing and worked in several movies before taking up filmmaking.
The audience well received Sangeeth's first film as director Vyooham. However, he tasted success with his second film Yodha (1992), featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.
Sangeeth directed nearly half a dozen of Malayalam movies and Hindi movies. His brothers Santosh Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan are also noted names in the cinema industry.
Sangeeth’s last work in Bollywood was Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2012) that featured Dharmendra and his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.