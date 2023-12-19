JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Sanjay Dutt hopes to relive the chemistry of Munna and Circuit two decades after Munna Bhai MBBS

The 'Vastav' star posted a video from Munna Bhai MBBS on X marking the 20th anniversary of the much praised film and wrote 'Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!'
Last Updated 19 December 2023, 09:04 IST

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday said he hopes to make the much-awaited third part of Munna Bhai series soon as he marked the 20th anniversary of the first film, Munna Bhai MBBS.

Released in 2003, the critically-acclaimed comedy drama was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It chronicled the story of an affable goon, Munna bhai (Dutt), and his sidekick Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi.

Munna Bhai MBBS, which also featured Dutt's father, cinema icon Sunil Dutt, as well as Gracy Singh, Boman Irani, Rohini Hattangadi and Jimmy Sheirgill, was a major success at the box office and has amassed a dedicated fan following over the years.

Dutt, 64, shared a throwback video of the movie on social media platform X and wrote, "Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments."

"Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!" his post read.

Warsi, who played the fan-favourite character Circuit, celebrated the landmark moment on Instagram.

"Twenty years, wow, seems like yesterday… I thank you all for loving Munna & Circuit so much," the 55-year-old actor posted alongside a still from the movie.

Munna Bhai MBBS was followed by a 2006 sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which was equally praised by critics and fans. It also starred Vidya Balan with Dia Mirza and Abhishek Bachchan appearing in cameo roles.

The makers had released a teaser video for the third part more than 10 years ago but the project continues to be in limbo.

(Published 19 December 2023, 09:04 IST)
