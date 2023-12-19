Sanjay Dutt hopes to relive the chemistry of Munna and Circuit two decades after Munna Bhai MBBS

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday said he hopes to make the much-awaited third part of Munna Bhai series soon as he marked the 20th anniversary of the first film, Munna Bhai MBBS.

Released in 2003, the critically-acclaimed comedy drama was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It chronicled the story of an affable goon, Munna bhai (Dutt), and his sidekick Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi.

Munna Bhai MBBS, which also featured Dutt's father, cinema icon Sunil Dutt, as well as Gracy Singh, Boman Irani, Rohini Hattangadi and Jimmy Sheirgill, was a major success at the box office and has amassed a dedicated fan following over the years.

Dutt, 64, shared a throwback video of the movie on social media platform X and wrote, "Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments."

"Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!" his post read.