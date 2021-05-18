'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: Arjun Kapoor-starrer is a disappointment

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Neena Gupta, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari

Director: Kaashvie Nair

Platform: Netflix

Rating: 2/5

Actor Arjun Kapoor's latest release Sardar Ka Grandson is an underwhelming romantic drama that reminds one of the adage 'All that glitters is not gold'. The film had the potential to be a heartwarming saga about love, separation and reunion but it ends being nothing more than a disappointment.



Promising premise

The film revolves around an NRI who decides to fulfill his ailing grandmother's last wish at all costs. The plot is a bit reminiscent of the one seen in the Kabir Khan-directed Bajrangi Bhaijaan as both films have a Pakistan connection and focus on the exploits of a simpleton. Sardar Ka Grandson, however, lacks the emotional depth that helped Salman Khan-starrer click with the audience.

Middling execution

That said, the film could still have made an impact had the writing done justice to the intriguing premise. Generally speaking, films revolving around relationships can work only if they have well fleshed-out characters and a strong emotional core. Sardar Ka Grandson, unfortunately, has neither. The characters are as one-dimensional as can be, which makes it hard for the viewer to connect with the action.

Also Read | 'Radhe' movie review: On Eid, Salman Khan chooses to treat only 'die-hard' fans

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/radhe-movie-review-on-eid-salman-khan-chooses-to-treat-only-die-hard-fans-985454.html

The scenes focussing on Arjun's equation with his lady love, played by Rakul Preet, feel rushed and lack the quirkiness needed to hit the right notes. The track takes a backseat as the film progresses, which sums up its importance in the grand scheme of things.

The film deals with three generations of a family but the dynamics between them pales in comparison to the one seen in Manam, a Telugu film set in a similar space.

Comedy dilutes the emotional impact

The makers of the Telugu movie S/O Satyamurthy had illustrated that it is possible to add wackiness to a movie without diluting its emotional quotient. Allu Arjun's antics in the film were quirky but gelled with the plot, which revolved around the bond between a young man and his deceased father. Sardar Ka Grandson, sadly, fails to do so as Arjun's reel tomfoolery robs the film of its depth.

Flashback segment saves the day

The flashback scene is the emotional backbone of the film which salvages it, especially in the closing moments. The makers, however, could have focussed on it a bit more. The scenes featuring 'Sardar' too are better than expected and appeal to those fond of films such as Piku and 102 Not Out.

Arjun makes an impact

Arjun is quiet and sincere and manages to make the film a bit watchable. His performance here is definitely a lot better than his work in the ill-fated Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He is decent in the quirky sequences and does a fair job in the emotional scenes.

Rakul, who made an impact with her work in De De Pyaar De and the Tamil film NGK, is underutilised and deserved better. John Abraham gets limited scope but the character does justice to his macho reel image. His scenes with Aditi Rao Hydari have an old-world charm.

Neena Gupta excels in a few scenes and would have made a better impact had the writing been up to the mark. The less said about the supporting cast the better. The songs don't really stand out but they gel with the narrative. The editing is not as good as expected as the portions revolving around the 'Mayor' drag and feel forced.