'Scoop' movie review: Behind the scenes of the 'big story'

For a movie that works with limited material and no possibility of suspense — the dramatisation of what the BBC itself terms "one of the most astounding interviews in television history" — it does well to hold the tension till the very end and even manages to forge an emotional connect with the journalists who work doggedly to land this particular scoop. Its cold opening is certainly dramatic but this means the movie ends up giving very little context and virtually no background information. 'Frost/Nixon' comes to mind but the 2008 film did a much better job of establishing context. Moreover, Watergate is undoubtedly more widely known than the Epstein sex scandal.