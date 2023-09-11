Seven films other than 'Jawan' where Shah Rukh Khan starred in dual roles

5. Om Shanti Om (2007) - Another reincarnation drama, but with an ode to the Hindi cinema of the 1970s and 1980s. Shah Rukh played Om Prakash Makhija, a junior film artist in the '70s era who dreams to become a superstar one day. Om is reincarnated as superstar Om Kapoor, who sets out to avenge the murder of the love of his life, actor Shantipriya. The Farah Khan directorial also marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone, who also starred in the dual roles of Shantipriya and Sandy.