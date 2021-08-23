Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh inspired me to do '200': Actor Sahil Khattar

Actor Sahil Khattar says that Shah Rukh Khan's performance in Darr and Ranveer Singh's work in Padmaavat 'inspired' him to take up the role of a serial killer in the recently-released movie 200.

"Shah Rukh Khan played negative roles in Darr and Anjaam relatively early in his career. Ranveer Singh did the role of Khilji in Padmaavat. I really admire these actors a lot. They literally inspired me to take up the film," he told DH.

The film, directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, is touted to be a social drama and it revolves around what happens when 200 women from an oppressed community murder a serial killer in open court. It is an important release for Khattar as the narrative virtually focuses on his character.

"I used to watch serial killer interviews two hours a day to get the mindset right. I did not interact much with anyone on the sets as I wanted to stay in that space. That's how I internalised the character," said the star.



The film, which premiered on Zee5 a few days ago, garnered a fair deal of attention as it marked veteran actor Amol Paleker's return to the big screen after a hiatus. Khattar says that he is happy that his name appears alongside the Gol Maal actor in the film's posters even though he did not get to interact with him.



"My track runs parallel to the one involving him. So, we did not really interact much, which is a bit disappointing as I wanted to meet Ramprasad and Laxmanprasad," he added.



Khattar, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The YouTube sensation is awaiting the release of director Kabir Khan's magnum opus 83, which features him in the role of former Indian wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani.

It revolves around the team's triumph in the 1983 cricket World Cup and stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The cast includes Tamil star Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Deepika Padukone and Pankaj Tripathi. The biggie will release in theatres once the Covid-19 situation improves.