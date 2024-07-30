Shah Rukh Khan to undergo urgent eye surgery in US: Report

A report by Bollywood Hungama has stated that Shah Rukh Khan is flying to the United States on July 30 for an urgent eye surgery.

A source told the publication that the 'King of Bollywood' had undergone an eye treatment in Mumbai, However, the treatment didn't go as planned and hence, he is flying out to the US to rectify the damage.

It is unknown what treatment Shah Rukh Khan was going through and what went wrong.