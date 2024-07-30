Shah Rukh Khan to undergo urgent eye surgery in US: Report

A report by Bollywood Hungama has stated that Shah Rukh Khan is flying to the United States on July 30 for an urgent eye surgery.
A source told the publication that the 'King of Bollywood' had undergone an eye treatment in Mumbai, However, the treatment didn't go as planned and hence, he is flying out to the US to rectify the damage.
It is unknown what treatment Shah Rukh Khan was going through and what went wrong.
This also isn't the first time Shah Rukh Khan is being hospitalised this year. Earlier in May, the Jawan actor was admitted in the hospital due to heat stroke in Ahmedabad during the IPL match of his team Kolkata Knight Riders. He was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad due to severe dehydration.
Hindustan Times had reported that his close friend Juhi Chawla had visited him in the hospital along with her husband Jay Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan at that time.
King Khan was recently seen in Jawan and Pathaan. He was last seen in Dunki with Tapsee Pannu. He is reportedly working on Sujoy Ghosh's next film titled King.
Published 30 July 2024, 15:31 IST