Shah Rukh says he hasn't been offered 'work of substance' by western filmmakers

In a freewheeling conversation during the World Government Summit (WGS) here, Shah Rukh said he had never been offered any substantive role in either Hollywood or the British film industry.

"I've said this honestly, but nobody believes it. Nobody's ever offered me any work, a crossover of substance. I've had conversations with lots of lovely people from the West, from the English film industry, from the American film industry, but nobody's offered me any good work," he said in the session titled Timeless Success: A Conversation with Shah Rukh Khan.