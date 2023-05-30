'Shark Tank' fame Ashneer Grover returns to television with 'Roadies'

BharatPe co-founder and former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover is set to make a television comeback with Roadies: Karm ya Kaand. In a promo video, released by the maker of the adventure show, Grover was spotted alongside Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati.

In the teaser video, Ashneer could he heard saying “bheek hi maang raha hai na. Bhai le lo mereko” to a participant.

The brief presence of Ashneer Grover on the show captured viewer’s attention. Some viewers welcomed his return on television, while others called out his hypocrisy.

The promo of the show was posted on the official Instagram handle of MTV Roadies with the caption, "Ab tak toh bas tumne suni hai karm ya kaand ki baatein, ab dekhoge bhi. Ready ho for the mahayudh?” ‘MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand, co-powered by @wildstoneofficial, starts June 3rd, every Saturday & Sunday at 7 PM only on MTV and JioCinema."

Speaking about Ashneer’s appearance in the show, a user tweeted, “Ashneer Grover in Roadies. Life is complete. Seen it all.”

Another user tweeted, “Within a year, Ashneer Grover went from being a co-founder at a $3 billion company to a judge at Shark Tank to being a gang leader at Roadies.” “Rannvijay on Shark Tank and Ashneer on Roadies: What a multiverse of Madness,” the third user tweeted.

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has replaced Rannvijay Singha, the former host of Roadies, in Season 18. Chakroborty, Gulati and Narula and Grover will be seen as Gang leaders in the upcoming season.

Grover was last seen on the television show Shark Tank India as a judge. Amit Jain, CEO of CarDekho, replaced him in the second season.