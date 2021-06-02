'Sherni': 5 takeaways from the trailer of Vidya Balan's upcoming movie

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of actor Vidya Balan's upcoming movie Sherni much to the delight of fans. It features the seasoned performer in a new avatar and touches upon the sensitive issue of human-wildlife conflict. Here are the key takeaways from the video.

Showreel for Vidya

Sherni is Vidya Balan's second film to release digitally as opposed to in theatres. Her much-hyped Shakuntala Devi released on the same platform last year and satisfied her die-hard fans. Just like the Human Computer's biopic, Sherni too promises to be a showreel fror Vidya. She essays the role of a forest officer and has apparently put in an effort to get the right body language.

Shades of 'Aranya'?

Rana Daggubati's Aranya revolved around the bond between man and nature while highlighting the need to be compassionate towards animals. The trailer suggests that Sherni has a similar theme. The major difference, however, appears to be that the focus here is on the tigress rather than the elephant.

Good supporting cast

Sherni has an able supporting cast that includes the likes of Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz and Neeraj Kabi. The trailer suggests that they will get ample scope to showcase their abilities in the film. Saxena has previously essayed supporting roles in films such as Salman Khan's Tumko Naa Bhool Payenge and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Josh, proving he can hold his own against big stars. Kabi and Raaz too have made their presence felt with Talvar and Gulabo Sitabo, respectively.

In safe hands

The film has been directed by Amit Masurkar, who had previously wielded the microphone for Newton. The Rajkummar Rao-starrer was set in the heartland and highlighted the importance of free and fair voting in a democracy. Going by the trailer, Sherni too has a similar setting and apparently deals with the rights of a section of society. This indicates that he is the right choice for the project.

A big miss!

While streaming platforms help films reach a wider audience, the consensus is that the OTT experience is no substitute for the big screen one. Sherni apparently would have made for a good watch on the big screen as it features a gripping sound design and some realistic visuals. Moreover, it may have done well at the box office as Vidya -- the star of well-received films like Kahaani and Tumhari Sulu-- can prove to be a crowd-puller on her day.