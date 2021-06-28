'Sherni' made me realise it is tough to be a forest officer: Vidya Balan

Actor Vidya Balan, says she interacted with forest officers to prepare for her role in the recently-released movie Sherni, which made her realise that their lives can be quite challenging. The powerhouse performer added that the film also helped her connect with nature.

"I met forest officers while working on Sherni to get a better understanding of their lives. I soon learnt it is tough to be in that line of work, The other big thing about working on it was that I got to explore the sights and sounds of the jungle. I also watched documentaries during my research " she told DH.

Sherni has been directed by Amit Masurkar, who rose to fame with the critically-acclaimed film Newton, and revolves around a female forest officer's attempts at resolving human-wildlife conflict. It received praise for Vidya's performance and the realistic climax. The cast included seasoned actor Neeraj Kabi, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena, Gopal Dutt and Mukul Chadha.

The film was to be released in theatres but that didn't happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It ultimately had a 'direct to OTT' premiere via Amazon Prime Video. This was Vidya's second consecutive movie released digitally, as Shankuntala Devi had the same route last year.

Vidya, who began her Bollywood career with the 2005 release Parineeta, is widely regarded as one of the finest actors in the film industry. Her notable films include The Dirty Picture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kahaani, and Tumhari Sulu. She also made her presence felt in Telugu and Tamil cinema with NTR Kathanayakudu/NTR Mahanayakudu and Nerkonda Paarvai, respectively. The perception is that Sherni is another feather in her cap.

She'll be hoping to keep the momentum going with her upcoming film, which reportedly marks her first collaboration with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi. She was to work on a web series based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's life but the project has been put on hold due to the pandemic.