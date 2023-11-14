Shilpa Shetty marks 30 years of film debut 'Baazigar': I owe this to my audience

"@iamsrk… for being a true Baazigar and my one and only acting school, was your co-actor but your fan then, now, and forever."

Baazigar chronicled the story of a young man called Ajay Sharma (Shah Rukh) with a vendetta against a business tycoon, Madan Chopra (played by Dalip Tahil). The film became a blockbuster courtesy its plot and chartbuster music by Anu Malik.