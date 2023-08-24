Shoojit Sircar dedicates ‘Sardar Udham’ national award win to Irrfan Khan

Sardar Udham on Thursday won National Award in five categories and the film's director Shoojit Sircar said the team, including lead star Vicky Kaushal, were dedicating the honour to late actor Irrfan Khan, who was originally set to portray the central character.

The director and Irrfan collaborated in the 2015 film Piku. The actor passed away in April 2020 after a two year-long battle with a rare form of cancer, and had to leave Sardar Udham as he was ailing.