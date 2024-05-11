Sikkimese director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' selected for screening at Cannes Film Festival

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Sing Tamang wrote on X, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team behind the creation of film Tara: The Lost Star, a remarkable achievement for Sikkim as it makes its debut at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival 2024." "My sincere applause goes to the director, producer, and every individual involved in bringing this cinematic masterpiece to life. I commend SaDa Productions in collaboration with Passang Mintok Films for their perseverance, dedication, and vision," he said.