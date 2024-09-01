Singapore fans cheer for A R Rahman & Co at Saturday night concert

A sudden burst of energy followed as rappers like India’s Blaaze, Malaysia’s Sri Rascol and Sri Lanka’s ADK took the stage with Indian-American singer-musician Shuba to perform a medley of nostalgic Indian chartbusters such as 'Taxi, Taxi' (the 2008 film Sakkarakatti), 'Ponmagal Vandaal' (from 2007's Azhagiya Tamizh Magan) and 'Magudi Magudi' (from Kadal in 2012).