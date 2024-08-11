Singer Rod Stewart diagnosed with COVID-19, reschedules concerts

Los Angeles: Veteran British rock and pop singer Rod Stewart, among the best-selling music artists of all time, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Following his diagnosis, the 79-year-old musician has cancelled two of summer concerts that were originally scheduled for earlier this week.
"We regret to announce that Rod Stewart concert in Stateline, NV and his show in Lincoln, CA have been postponed, as the singer recovers from a summer strain of Covid-19," read a statement on his official Instagram page on Saturday.
"The Lincoln, CA concert at Thunder Valley Casino will now be on August 18 and his concert at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, NV concert will now be August 20," it added.
Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets as they will be honoured for the rescheduled shows, according to the statement.
Stewart, known for hits such as "Sailing", "Young Turks" and "Baby Jane", recently also skipped the 200th show of his long-running Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, when he cited strep throat as the reason for his absence.
"I'm desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration. Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I'm absolutely gutted.
"I've been looking forward to this concert for so long. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we'll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there," he wrote in a previous Instagram post.
Published 11 August 2024, 08:56 IST