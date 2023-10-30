'Singham Again': First look of Ranveer Singh as Simmba unveiled

Ranveer as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao a.k.a. Simmba looks absolutely ravishing, stylish, and stronger than before. The poster guarantees that he is all set to arrive in style.

With Simmba, Ranveer truly revolutionised Rohit Shetty's cop universe and was the most loved character of all. Simmba is in fact the highest-grossing film in the entire cop verse to date.

Apart from this, Ranveer as Simmba in Sooryavanshi was also the most memorable and entertaining cameos of recent times. The way Ranveer came and truly owned his presence left the fans impressed.

Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff welcomed Ranveer to the cop universe.

Singham Again is the third film in the Devgn-led Singham series, which started with Singham in 2011 and was followed by Singham Returns.

The two movies along with Ranveer's Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021) are part of Shetty's cinematic cop universe.