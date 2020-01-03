‘SKM’ was a refreshing change: Akshaye Khanne

The last time we saw Akshaye Khanna onscreen, he was playing the criminal lawyer in ‘Section 375’.

He’s starting off 2020 on a lighter note where he plays Babu Bhandari in ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’ along with debutantes Priyank Sharma and Riva Kishan.

“They are really nice kids and hard-working. Very focused. I think their whole energy was very much focused on their performance and grooming themselves as performers and actors first. Then to become potential stars,” Akshaye tells Showtime.

He’s also quite proud of the work they’ve done. “The duo chose a script where they had to interact with a large number of actors who were much more experienced than them. I think it was a very courageous choice of subject to finalise this as their first film. They came prepared. I can’t speak for them, but I would imagine that they’ve done it to challenge themselves. It’s remarkable,” he explains.

For an actor who doesn’t take up too many movie projects and is quite choosy about his scripts, this one wasn’t the one he wanted to pass on.

He says, “The film had a script that was different from what I did in 2019. It was a nice and refreshing change. I was happy to be a part of the film as an actor as it’s the kind of movie I enjoy watching.”

As of now, Akshaye doesn’t have any upcoming projects.

He plans to take it as it comes.

Meanwhile, he’s keeping himself occupied with reading and watching television shows.