Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s separation prediction lands astrologer in trouble

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement news was one of most talked about topics on social media this week.
The celebrity duo, who had been keeping their relationship under the wraps, declared their love for each other to the world with a cozy engagement on August 8, at Nagarjuna’s home in Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, a prediction by an astrologer is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Astrologer Venu Swamy Parankusham made a prediction about the high-profile celebrity couple’s relationship that has stirred an online storm.
In the video, the astrologer forecasted that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s relation will not last long. Their relationship will turn sour and will end by 2027. All this is due to another woman’s entry in Naga Chaitanya’s life. This prediction has caught the everyone's attention and landed the astrologer in trouble.
While predictions about celebrity relationships are fairly common, this prediction and timing drew significant criticism. In his prediction, Venu claimed that astrological signs and planetary alignments suggest an impending separation for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.
Venu shared another post where he tried to clarify and explained that his prediction about Chaitanya’s future with Sobhita was simply an extension of his earlier forecast regarding Chaitanya’s future with Samantha.
Realising the blunder, astrologer Venu released another video on Instagram and said “I had promised never to predict the futures of film stars and politicians, and I intend to keep that promise. After speaking with MAA President Manchu Vishnu, I assured him that I will not make any future predictions about film stars.” (sic)
However, his apology came a bit too late as several media reports suggested that a police complaint against Venu Swamy for his projection on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's future has been filed by the Telugu Film Journalist Association.
Chaitanya and Sobhita were rumoured to have been dating since 2022 after they were spotted on a vacation in Europe. Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021. Chaitanya's most recent project was the Dootha series, while Sobhita's latest outing is Monkey Man.
Published 13 August 2024, 09:00 IST