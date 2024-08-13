Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s separation prediction lands astrologer in trouble

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement news was one of most talked about topics on social media this week.

The celebrity duo, who had been keeping their relationship under the wraps, declared their love for each other to the world with a cozy engagement on August 8, at Nagarjuna’s home in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, a prediction by an astrologer is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Astrologer Venu Swamy Parankusham made a prediction about the high-profile celebrity couple’s relationship that has stirred an online storm.

In the video, the astrologer forecasted that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s relation will not last long. Their relationship will turn sour and will end by 2027. All this is due to another woman’s entry in Naga Chaitanya’s life. This prediction has caught the everyone's attention and landed the astrologer in trouble.