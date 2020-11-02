Social media can be a boon and a curse, says actor Ruhi Singh

Actor Ruhi Singh, who made her Bollywood debut with the Madhur Bhandarkar's Calendar Girls, says that that social media can be a boon as well as a bane depending on the way one uses it. She adds that she tends to ignore trolling as trolls do not matter to her.

"Initially it was all about enhancing connectivity. It has given one a platform to say whatever he or she wants. With power comes great responsibility. It can be both a boon and a curse. When it comes to trolling, I ignore it," she told DH

Singh, who was born in Jaipur in 1995, never had any 'stage fear' and this made it easier for her to pursue acting as a full-time career.

"Childhood se hi I loved the stage and had no fear. I used to play sports and had a knack for some form of showbiz," said the actor.

Her journey in the industry, however, has not been an easy one. She says that one needs to be his or her support system to survive in the industry.

"It is quite difficult as the business is a challenge itself. You have to compete (to get work). You have to be your own mentor," said the Bongu star.

Singh is hoping to add a new dimension to her career with the Telugu biggie Mosagallu, co-starring Vishnu Manchu and powerhouse performer Kajal Aggarwal. The actor says that she had a wonderful time working with the 'Punjabi Kudi'.

"Kajal is a talented actor and knows the industry quite well. Vishnu belongs to a reputed family. I had the pleasure of meeting his father (Mohan Babu) while working on Mosagallu," revealed Singh.

Mosagallu, directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, is based on a real-life incident and has piqued curiosity with its intriguing posters. The film has a stellar cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep. One is likely to get clarity on the release day in the coming days.