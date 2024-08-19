Spoke to Vishal Bhardwaj about my take on Kandahar hijacking, he approved of it: Anubhav Sinha

"After I took on this, I got to know about Vishal’s (project). He is a friend; we meet often and share our love for cinema. We spoke and I told him the lens I was using, and he approved of it and he really liked it.

"He (Vishal) reads all my scripts, I read most of his scripts before they are made, so we share our work with each other. In this case, it was not fair on me to encroach upon things he had created. Also, it would colour my lens," Sinha told PTI during a media discussion here.

Netflix's Monika Shergill said they met captain Devi Sharan in 2019 and had no clue that someone was working on the same story. The Netflix series is adapted from the book Flight Into Fear by Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.