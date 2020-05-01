Suman Nagarkar stars in Hindi web series, short film

Kannada actor Suman Nagarkar of 'Beladingala Bale' fame is now part of a web series and a short film, both in Hindi.

The web series, titled DOT, will be out in 10 days, while the short film, 'Lockdown Diaries', is likely to be released in a week’s time.

The two projects are a result of the lockdown. Creative people, thrown off track, slowly began to look at its positive aspects, and saw how it could help personal development and rebuild broken relationships.

Singapore-based director Shilpa Krishnan Shukla came up with the idea of getting together 10 well-known actors from six film industries for the web series. Suman Nagarkar was chosen to represent Sandalwood.

Fully shot and produced remotely during the Covid-19 lockdown, each episode features conversations between two strangers brought together by an online app called DOTS.

The strangers engage in conversations about love and loss, hopes and dreams, identities and choices. And then they move on, or not.

Suman Nagarkar gets to work with Shishir Sharma from Bollywood, known for his roles in Fana, Raazi, Satya and Uri. They appear in the roles of Yamuna and Roy in Chapter 3.

Following the web series, she was chosen for a short film directed by Aashit Chatterjee, an award winning-director from the Bengali film industry.

The 12-minute film has popular actors from Bollywood with Suman Nagarkar representing Sandalwood. She will be seen with Bollywood’s Shishir Sharma.

“Lockdown Diaries is a short film based on a realistic and yet positive approach to lockdown. This film helps us understand how every situation can be greeted positively as long as we change our negative perceptions,” says Suman Nagarkar.

The director Sanchayan Chakraborty puts together eight artistes from across India and abroad for this collaboration. Filming from home was a huge challenge. Instructions had to be given virtually.

Recently, she had acted in ‘Ishtakamya’, ‘Jeerjimbe’ and ‘Summer Holidays’. ‘Babru’ was her last film. Her next production ‘Brahmi’ is ready for release. She will also be seen in films like ‘Ward No. 11’ and ‘Nakshe’.

“The director in Kolkata had given a breakdown of shots and my husband Guru became the onsite director of photography since we couldn’t go out. It was a fun rather than a serious experiment,” she says.