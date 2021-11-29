Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan

Ahan Shetty--actor Suniel Shetty's son--is set to make his Bollywood debut with Tadap, which has created a fair deal of buzz in the industry. The action-thriller is a remake of the Telugu flick RX 100 and has garnered attention with its bold trailer. Ahan says that 'Anna' liked the movie and felt emotional as he had exceeded his expectations. The debutant says that he shared a 'comfort level' with Tara Sutaria, which made it easier for them to shoot romantic scenes that were an integral part of the narrative.

He also makes it clear that he isn't worried about the film being compared with RX 100.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you take up Tadap?

I fell in love with the story and the character when I watched RX 100, which made me choose Tadap for my debut.

How did you prepare for the role?

I needed to learn how to ride a bike as I didn't know it all. Then of course there was the physical part of it to get the right look. I also attended workshops with Tara Sutaria and Milan sir (director Milan Luthria), which was an important part of the process.

Tadap will be compared with RX 100.

Comparisons with the original version will be there but I can't let that pressure get to me. That said, there was a sense of responsibility while working on the project.

How easy or difficult was it to shoot intimate scenes with Tara Sutaria?

I feel it is important to have a certain comfort level with your co-star while doing such scenes. We had that. Tara felt comfortable and we were guided by Milan sir.

Any similarities between your character and your real personality?

He comes across as a fun-loving person initially. I could really associate with that part. It kind of took me back a few years. I, however, can't say the same about the portion where he is angry.

How did Suniel Shetty react to the film?

He really felt emotional about what he saw and told me that 'I didn't expect this from you'.

Which is your favourite 'Anna' movie?

I really loved Border. I have tremendous respect for the Army and was nice to see him in that uniform.

Any plans of doing a film with him?

There is nothing on the cards so far but I hope to do something with him really soon