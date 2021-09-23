'Sunny' movie review: Jayasurya impresses in engaging drama

Cast: Jayasurya

Director: Ranjith Sankar

Rating: 3/5

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam

Director Ranjith Sankar's latest movie Sunny is a reasonably engaging drama that caters to those fond of experimental realistic cinema. The film is set in Covid-19 times and revolves around a failed musician, played by Jayasurya. It begins with the protagonist signing into a hotel for institutional quarantine after arriving in Kerala from Dubai. As the story progresses, the viewers learn more about his troubled personal life. The simple yet relatable plot reaches its potential mainly because of the effective execution.

Playing to his strengths

Ranjith Sankar is no stranger to moving dramas that explore one's battle with grief. This became amply clear when he extracted a stellar performance from Mammootty in Varsham, a film about the protagonist's attempts at keeping his son's name alive after his untimely death.

In Sunny, he manages to give the viewers a protagonist who is broken and then highlights each aspect of his personal life. In a moving sequence, he gives a call to a number his father once used. In another, his attempts at reaching out to a former friend go in vain. The scenes depicting his battle with 'withdrawal symptoms' after failing to procure alcohol have been handled with a fair deal of maturity.

A ray of hope

A film like Sunny could so easily have morphed into something dark and depressing but that luckily doesn't happen here. The track involving Jayasurya's exchanges with a female guest quarantined on the floor above his adds tenderness to the reel action. Moreover, the optimistic 'Adithi', played by Shritha Sivadas, comes across as a foil to the brooding protagonist.

Not a thriller

CU Soon garnered a fair deal of attention as it was shot during the Covid-19 lockdown with limited resources. Sunny too was filmed during the pandemic but it can't be compared to the Fahadh Faasil-starrer as the two movies are set in different spaces. While Mahesh Narayanan's movie was a thriller, this one plays out like a drama. This alone helps it stand out as there has been a deluge of thrillers from Malayalam cinema of late.

Subtle but effective

Malayalam cinema is synonymous with thought-provoking narratives that convey a strong message. Kuruthi, for example, had socio-religious undertones and made fans question the distinction between 'right' and 'wrong'. Sunny too follows a similar path as it highlights the 'social' nature of man in a subtle yet easy-to-follow manner.

Jayasurya's showreel

Coming to performances, Jayasurya is sincere and tries to internalise the character. He expresses a lot through his body language, which is no mean feat. Shritha makes her presence felt despite the fact that she doesn't get much scope. The makers could have explored her rapport with Jayasurya a bit more as it could have helped the film find wider patronage. The voice cast, which includes the likes of Mamatha Mohandas, Vijay Babu and Innocent, serves its purpose.

Technically sound

The background plays an important role in elevating the reel action. The background music in Malik, for instance, built an aura around FaFa's Ali Ikka. Sunny too makes a stronger impact than expected as the haunting score, especially in the sequences depicting hallucinations, adds a sense of urgency to the narrative. The songs are hummable but don't really have much recall value. The other technical aspects are up to the mark.