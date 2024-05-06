'Superman' first look: David Corenswet debuts as Man of Steel

The writer-director took to his social media account and shared the first look of of David Corenswet as the Man of Steel.

Introducing the actor in the Superman attire is nothing short of a golden occasion, similar to new James Bond. Throughout its almost 50-year cinematic journey, only three actors have portrayed the iconic character on the silver screen; Christopher Reeve (1978-1987), Brandon Routh (2006), and Henry Cavill (2013-2022), apart from the serials and TV shows.

With Superman, Corenswet has bagged one of the biggest opportunities where he essays the lead character. David is best known for his supporting roles in the Netflix series, The Politician and Hollywood and has also played a crucial role in horror movie Pearl, featuring Mia Goth.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Holt in key roles. The movie also boasts a stellar cast, including Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Edi Gathegi, Terence Rosemore, Anthony Carrigan, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, María Gabriela de Faria and Wendell Pierce.

Superman is all set to release in theatres on July 11, 2025, from Warner Bros.