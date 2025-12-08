Suriya and Jithu Madhavan's much-anticipated 'Suriya 47' goes on floors

<p>Kollywood actor Suriya's film with Jithu Madhavan, tentatively titled '<strong>S47</strong><em><strong>', </strong></em>was officially commenced with a traditional pooja ceremony held in Chennai on December 7. The auspicious mahurat kicked off the beginning of an anticipated collaboration between the powerful duo, with Zhagaram Studios backing the project. The mahurat ceremony was attended by the film's cast, crew and industry well-wishers.</p><p>Excitement is at its peak as Suriya and Jithu Madhavan join hands for the first time. One of the most anticipated announcements of the year, fans and audiences are eager to know that this combo brings it to the big screen.</p>.<p>The pooja ceremony brought the entire team under one roof, including Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Anandraj, music composer Sushin Shyam and other key people from the cast and crew.</p><p>The occasion was also graced by eminent personalities like the producer of the film Jyotika, Karthi, Rajsekar Pandian (2D Entertainment), SR Prakash and SR Prabhu (Dream Warrior Pictures), along with many others who extended their wishes for the film’s success.</p><p>Following the pooja, the production team commenced filming immediately, marking the beginning of the first schedule.</p><p>Sharing his excitement, director Jithu Madhavan said, “A new industry and a new beginning, that too with a star like Suriya, adds more excitement. Trying to do something new, I hope the audience accepts and enjoys the freshness that we are trying to deliver.”</p><p>Actor Suriya leads the film as the protagonist, with Nazriya Nazim playing the female lead. Naslen, who has gained attention with multiple successful outings, plays an important role. John Vijay, Anandaraj and several familiar performers are also part of the cast.</p>