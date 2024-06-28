Suriya's 'Kanguva' set to release in theatres in October

Mumbai: Actor Suriya's upcoming fantasy film Kanguva will be released in theatres on October 10, the makers have announced.
Backed by UV Creations and Studio Green, Kanguva is billed as a "mighty valiant saga" from filmmaker Siva.
"Ready yourselves to welcome the Warrior King. Our #Kanguva is set to conquer your hearts and screens from October 10, 2024," Studio Green posted on social media platform X on Thursday night.
Also starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, the film will be released in 3D in 10 different languages.
The movie is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
Published 28 June 2024, 14:39 IST