Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Suriya's 'Kanguva' set to release in theatres in October

Backed by UV Creations and Studio Green, 'Kanguva' is billed as a "mighty valiant saga" from filmmaker Siva.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 14:39 IST
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 14:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: Actor Suriya's upcoming fantasy film Kanguva will be released in theatres on October 10, the makers have announced.

Backed by UV Creations and Studio Green, Kanguva is billed as a "mighty valiant saga" from filmmaker Siva.

"Ready yourselves to welcome the Warrior King. Our #Kanguva is set to conquer your hearts and screens from October 10, 2024," Studio Green posted on social media platform X on Thursday night.

Also starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, the film will be released in 3D in 10 different languages.

The movie is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 June 2024, 14:39 IST
Entertainment NewssuriyaBobby Deol

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT