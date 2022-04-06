Surya Namaskar is the best exercise, says Milind Soman

Surya Namaskar is the best exercise, says actor and supermodel Milind Soman, a fitness enthusiast.

However, as you grow older, the focus should be on minimising injuries, says Soman, who in his younger days won silver in swimming at the South Asian Games and a few years ago completed the Ironman challenge.

The social media posts by 56-year-old Soman are quite popular and his photos and videos get huge traction on social media platforms.

“The keys to minimizing the risk of injury are regularity of natural movement and moderation…I don't run every day, but I exercise for 15-20 min every single day so that I can do whatever I want without getting injured… as you grow older, you naturally get weaker, and the only way to avoid getting weaker is regular, moderate exercise of basic faculties like strength and mobility,” he advises in his latest Instagram post.

About the exercises that are recommended, he said: “ In my opinion, the best exercise for overall health and fitness is the Surya Namaskar - it can be as easy or difficult as you make it, and can help you to strengthen parts of your body that are inherently weak. The basic objectives of the exercise are good blood circulation and being able to move and use your body the way you want.”

