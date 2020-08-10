Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty terms transfer of probe to CBI as illegal

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Monday told the Supreme Court that transfer of investigation into June 14 death of Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI by Bihar Police was illegal and without jurisdiction.

However, she said she has no objection if the court refers the matter to CBI but jurisdiction will still be with the courts at Mumbai and not at Patna.

Rhea, who was a live-in partner of the deceased actor, asserted that the place of residence of complainant, Sushant's father K K Singh at Patna was no ground to usurp jurisdiction in the case which occurred in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Two deaths and a lot of politics

She said the sad incident of the death of Sushant, who hailed from Bihar unfortunately occurred just before Assembly elections in Bihar and has been blown out of proportion by the media.

"Petitioner is already convicted by media even before a foul-play is established. Extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights is caused due to constant sensationalisation of this case," she said.

Rhea filed the affidavit in the court, in support of her plea to transfer July 25 FIR lodged by the Patna police at the instance of Sushant's father K K Singh, to Mumbai. She was accused of abement of suicide, illegal confinement and swindling off money in the FIR. Last week, the CBI took over the probe on a recommendation by the Nitish Kumar government.

She pointed out actors Ashutosh Bhakre (32) and Sameer Sharma (44) were also reported to have committed suicide in last 30 days and yet there was no whisper about the same in power corridors.

"In case of death of Sushant, Chief Minister of Bihar is reported to be responsible for registration of FIR in Patna," she alleged.

The top court is likely to take up her plea for transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai.

In her reply, Rhea, facing probe, ridiculed the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, saying "investigation into financial scams of thousands of crores never see the light of the day and at drop of a hat, cases get registered even without there being a jurisdiction in the foundational case".