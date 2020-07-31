Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case of money laundering against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family in connection with the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said on Friday.

The move comes days after Rhea approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of a case registered against her in Patna filed by Sushant's family against her accusing her of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his wealth.

Officials said the ED case is based on the FIR filed by Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh with Bihar Police in Patna accusing Rhea and her family of unexplained transfer of money from the actor's account. The father had also accused Rhea of pushing Sushant to suicide.

The agency will look into allegations of mishandling of Sushant's money and his bank accounts as well as whether the actor's income has been used for money laundering and creating illegal assets.

Sushant (34) was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police has been investigating the case, including the financial transactions.

In her petition before the Supreme Court, Rhea had said that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant from a year up till June 8 when the petitioner had temporarily shifted to her own residence in Mumbai. She has been in deep trauma due to the death of the actor and moreover getting rape and death threats.

Rhea had alleged in the petition that Sushant's father has used his “influence” in roping her in the FIR lodged at Patna in Bihar accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son.

Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded an enquiry by the ED saying, the money laundering aspect too has come to the fore. "It has been observed that money was siphoned off from his account. In such a case, the ED has jurisdiction, so, I have demanded the ED should register a case and probe the matter," he said.

BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav also tweeted, "a spontaneous debate has begun in the society after the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, who made a name in the cine world after coming out of Bihar. Many questions, including the evils of nepotism, have been emerging from society. We are all together in bringing justice to Sushant's family."