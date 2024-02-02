Tabu, Kareena and Kriti Sanon's grand entertainer to release on March 29

The movie is said to be a journey into the world of aviation that is going to be a comedy of errors and mishaps. Set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, the film will travel through the lives of three hustling women whose destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and show how they get caught in a web of lies.

While the makers had officially announced the commencement of shooting in March 2023, now they have brought a reason to keep an eye on the calendars with an exciting announcement of its new release date.

Reuniting the dynamic duo of Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor once again, this massive and riveting tale is sure to set new standards for a big commercial entertainer. Moreover, the star-studded cast will set a new benchmark with its entertainment quotient.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is shot in various locations across India with most of the shooting having taken place in Mumbai. The Crew is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network.