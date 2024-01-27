Talent trumps looks in Bollywood 

Bollywood has mostly perpetuated a tradition of promoting good looks of the protagonists, sometimes even at the expense of talent. In 1973, Prakash Mehra’s ‘Zanjeer’, featured the relatively unknown Amitabh Bachchan, portraying an honest police inspector. Before this movie, he had experienced a string of flops. Bachchan lacked the flamboyance, attractiveness, and typical handsomeness associated with the archetype. ‘Zanjeer’ was released during an era when actors like Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Feroz Khan, and Rajesh Khanna, known for their striking appearances had already established themselves and were enjoying immense success. Yet, the iconic ‘angry young man’ image that Amitabh created in ‘Zanjeer’ defied conventions and became part of cinematic history. It did not just become one of the biggest hits in Bollywood that year but also solidified Amitabh’s position among the legends of Indian cinema.