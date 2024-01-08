Watch: Golden Globes host mocks NFL's Taylor Swift obsession; singer unimpressed

The Golden Globes was not without its fair share of drama this year as host Jo Koy appeared to make a joke at Taylor Swift's expense that was not very well received by the Shake it Off singer.
Koy, while on stage, appeared to try and make an NFL joke saying "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift... there’s just more to go to here".
When the cameras panned to Swift's face, the singer could be seen pressing her lips and taking a sip of her drink.
Outspoken scribe Piers Morgan was quick to react to the moment, saying "If Taylor Swift death stares could actually kill, Jo Koy would now be deceased."
Koy received a lot of flak on the internet, unsurprisingly, given that Swifties (Taylor Swift fans) are quick to defend their star.
One individual said "So far Jo Koy has insulted Taylor Swift, the woman responsible for the highest-grossing music tour EVER, and the women responsible for the highest grossing film in Warner Bros history — Barbie. This year, of all the years. Reductive, sexist, and cheap. Hate it."
Another added, "The one funny thing Jo Koy has done so far is mention Taylor Swift by name because it led to this cutaway shot where she's extremely 'keep my name out of your mouth'."
Notably, Taylor Swift has become somewhat of a regular at NFL games since she started dating Kansas City Chiefs' player Travis Kelce and their unions are thoroughly documented by the media.
Swift's concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour had secured nominations this time, though she did not win anything.
Ahead of the ceremony, Swift turned heads in a green gown and was spotted reuniting with Selena Gomez during the show.