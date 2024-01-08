Watch: Golden Globes host mocks NFL's Taylor Swift obsession; singer unimpressed

The Golden Globes was not without its fair share of drama this year as host Jo Koy appeared to make a joke at Taylor Swift's expense that was not very well received by the Shake it Off singer.

Koy, while on stage, appeared to try and make an NFL joke saying "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift... there’s just more to go to here".

When the cameras panned to Swift's face, the singer could be seen pressing her lips and taking a sip of her drink.