<p>Singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media on Tuesday.</p><p>In a joint Instagram post, the couple wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with photos showing Kelce proposing to Swift.</p><p>The engagement has been welcomed widely on social media, with more than 1.8 million likes on their Instagram post in less than 20 minutes. The NFL also offered congratulations.</p><p>Swift and Kelce had been dating for two years. Though they started dating in 2023 after the singer performed at Arrowhead Stadium - home of Kelce's Chiefs - the three-time Super Bowl winner had expressed interest in Swift as early as 2016.</p>