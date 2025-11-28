<p>Bengaluru: Even as the High Court has restrained the removal of trees from the bio park situated inside Jnanabharathi campus, a fresh public notice issued by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said that the Registrar, Council of Architecture, New Delhi had proposed for the removal of another 352 trees.</p><p>The trees are spread across two acres in the campus. The removal of trees was required for the construction of the proposed State of Art Centre of Excellence Building, the notice stated.</p>.Restructuring committee studying new areas to be added to GBA limits: B S Patil.<p>Recently, the Bangalore University had proposed translocation of 54 trees and felling of 138 trees to implement the PM-USHA Project, funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The proposal had received criticism from the public and environmentalists and eventually a PIL was filed in the High Court. On Friday, the high court restrained the authorities from cutting any trees in the bio park situated inside Jnanabharathi campus. </p>