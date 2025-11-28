Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

GBA issues new proposal to remove 352 trees from Bengaluru's Jnanabharathi campus

Recently, the Bangalore University had proposed translocation of 54 trees and felling of 138 trees to implement the PM-USHA Project, funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 16:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 16:44 IST
Bengaluru newsJnanabharathi campusFelling of treesGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us