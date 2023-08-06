Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth's next to be titled 'Vettaiyan'?

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to collaborate with ‘Jai Bhim’ maker TJ Gnanavel for his 170th film. Touted to be a serious cop-drama, the shooting of this much-anticipated movie commences from October 2023.
From Amitabh Bachchan, Nani to Manju Warrier and Fahadh Faasil, the movie is having a string of celebrities are essaying crucial roles in #Thalaivar170. Rajini will be shooting for 50 days for this assignment.
The movie is backed by Lyca Productions, and music will be done by music sensation Anirudh Ravichander.
The official annoucement was made on March 02 coinciding with Lyca Chairman Subaskaran Allirajah's 51st birthday.
We have learnt that the makers have finalized the name of the movie. The makers had three final names and Rajini has agreed for the name ‘Vettaiyan’, a character he essayed in P Vasu’s film ‘Chandramukhi’ (2005).
Recently, Rajini underwent a makeover from ace celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim for the look test and the pictures went viral online.
Rajini, who essays the role of a police official in ‘Jailer’, will be seen again playing a police official in TJ Gnanavel’s film which is tentatively titled #Thalaivar170.