The 50: Meet the 50 celebrities entering the 'Lion's Den'

The highly anticipated reality show The 50 premieres on JioHotstar and Colors TV from February 1. Based on a global Banijay format, the show features 50 celebrities from various fields competing for 26 days inside a Mumbai palace. With minimal rules and a game master known as The Lion, the show tests contestants through physical, mental, and emotional challenges where strategy and alliances are crucial. Check out the players entering the reality show.