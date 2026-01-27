Menu
The 50: Meet the 50 celebrities entering the 'Lion's Den'

The highly anticipated reality show The 50 premieres on JioHotstar and Colors TV from February 1. Based on a global Banijay format, the show features 50 celebrities from various fields competing for 26 days inside a Mumbai palace. With minimal rules and a game master known as The Lion, the show tests contestants through physical, mental, and emotional challenges where strategy and alliances are crucial. Check out the players entering the reality show.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 13:07 IST
Karan Patel

Mr Faisu (Faisal Shaikh)

Divyaa Agarwal

Monalisa (Antara Biswas)

Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Shiny Doshi

Dushyant Kukreja

Urvashi Dholakia

Ridhi Dogra

Shiv Thakare

Neelam Giri

Chahat Pandey

Hamid Barkzi

Dimpal Singh

Maxtern (Sagar Thakur)

Sumaira Shaikh

Lovekesh Kataria

Siwet Tomar

Nehal Chudasama

Krishna Shroff

Sapna Choudhary

Nikki Tamboli

Arbaaz Patel

Vanshaj Singh

Prince Narula

Yuvika Chaudhary

Archana Gautam

Bebika Dhurve

Rajat Dalal

Jahnavi Killekar

Yung Sammy

Adnaan Shaikh

Lakshay Kaushik

Archit Kaushik

Digvijay Rathee

Natalia Janoszek

Khanzaadi

Faiz Baloch

Rachit Rojha

Sidharth Bhardwaj

Dino James

Aarya Jadhao (QK)

Saurabh Ghadge

Manisha Rani

Arushi Chawla

Ridhima Pandit

Bhavya Singh

Tejaswi Madivada

Immortal Kaka (Ravinder Singh)

Shrutika Arjun

Published 27 January 2026, 13:07 IST
