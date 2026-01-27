<p>Due to rising cyber crimes in India, centrail government is running safety campaigns online, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mangaluru/mangaluru-man-loses-rs-138-crore-in-online-share-market-investment-scam-3869419">urging citizens to be carefu</a>l while using smartphones and doing digital transactions with mobile apps.</p><p>Also, given how cyber threat actors are using mule accounts to run online frauds, government cracking down hard on bank officials and telecom service providers to improve the security screening while opening accounts and offering cellular SIMs to people without background eh.</p>.Mobile number change fraud: Here's how to safeguard yourself from online fraud.<p>It is not just the duty of the government to take strict measures to curb cyber threats, citizens should also be proactive in helping seniors and illiterate persons, educated them, bring awareness among them about such threats. Also, from time to time, track if their name is being misused to get a new SIM card. The central government has launched the Sanchar Saathi web portal and a mobile app so users can know how many phone numbers are active in their name.</p><p><strong>Here's how to make good use of Sanchar Saathi portal to know how many phone numbers are their in your name:</strong></p><p>Download Sanchar Saathi apps-- Android version on Google Play Store (<a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dot.app.sancharsaathi">here</a>) and iOS version on Apple App Store (<a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dot.app.sancharsaathi">here</a>). Or go to the official website (<a href="https://tafcop.sancharsaathi.gov.in/telecomUser/loginPage">here</a>)</p><p>Also, there are multiple fake apps with similar names on the Google Play Store. So, make sure to double-check that the app is developed by the Department of Telecommunications (Government of India).</p><p>Step 1: Open Sanchar Saathi >> Select 'Know Mobile Connections in Your Name'</p><p>Step 2: Submit First name and Surname/Last name</p><p>Step 3: Tap Submit, the app will send a message to government authorised directory </p><p>Step 4: It will confirm the number is registered in your name</p><p>In case of phone theft, users canalso block the stolen/lost mobile handset as well. </p><p>In the Sanchar Saathi app, the user has to submit the 15-digit IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. It will disable that phone, and nobody will be able add sim and operate it.</p>.Cyber fraudsters dupe Ex-IPS officer's wife of Rs 2.58 crore in online investment scam.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>