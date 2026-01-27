Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

How many phone numbers are active in your name? Here's how to check using Sanchar Saathi app

There are multiple fake apps with similar names on the Google Play Store. So, make sure to double-check that the app is developed by the Department of Telecommunications (Government of India).
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 14:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 14:29 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechAndroidiPhoneiOSsmartphonessmartphonecybercrimecyber threatsAndroid phonePhone

Follow us on :

Follow Us