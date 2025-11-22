Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'The Family Man S3' review: Hit web series loses its edge in third season

This season of ‘The Family Man’ is set in the northeastern states of India. Its focus is on border tensions between India and Myanmar and covert Chinese operations in the region.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 23:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The Family Man S3 Hindi (Prime Video)
2025
2.5/5
Director:Raj & DK
Cast:Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 23:39 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie Review

Follow us on :

Follow Us