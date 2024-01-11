'The Goat Life': Prabhas unveils the first look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next

After a decade-long wait, the National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s dream project, The Goat Life, is all set to hit theatres worldwide on April 10.
The makers have called the film ‘the greatest survival adventure ever’ which is based on a true story. Survival adventures have been rare in Indian cinema, and it being a true story makes it even more interesting.
Amid much anticipation, the first-look poster of this epic tale of the greatest survival adventure was unveiled by the Rebel star Prabhas. He took to his social media handle to share his excitement for the poster launch of his Salaar co-star Prithviraj’s upcoming magnum opus.
Screenshot of Prabhas's Instagram story.
Credit: Instagram/@actorprabhas
Prithviraj is poised to make jaws drop with an unrecognizable, rugged look in The Goat Life’s poster.
Being shot in multiple countries around the world, the film is the biggest-ever venture in the Malayalam film industry, setting new benchmarks in production standards, storytelling, and acting prowess. With exemplary performances and a soul-stirring background score, the film makes for a larger-than-life theatrical experience.
Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life features Amala Paul, KR Gokul, along with renowned actors Jimmy Jean-Louis, Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby.
The upcoming film’s music direction and sound design are helmed by Academy Award winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty, respectively.
The greatest-ever desert film in Indian cinema, The Goat Life will be releasing in theatres near you on April 10 in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.