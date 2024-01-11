'The Goat Life': Prabhas unveils the first look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next

After a decade-long wait, the National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s dream project, The Goat Life, is all set to hit theatres worldwide on April 10.

The makers have called the film ‘the greatest survival adventure ever’ which is based on a true story. Survival adventures have been rare in Indian cinema, and it being a true story makes it even more interesting.

Amid much anticipation, the first-look poster of this epic tale of the greatest survival adventure was unveiled by the Rebel star Prabhas. He took to his social media handle to share his excitement for the poster launch of his Salaar co-star Prithviraj’s upcoming magnum opus.